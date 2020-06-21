Priyanka Chopra Has A Special Message For Malala Yousafzai As She Achieves Milestone

Not everyone manages to become popular across the world even before they graduate. Malala Yousafzai has been one of those who has been known worldwide, right from her teenage as an activist. Her latest achievement after awards like the Nobel Peace Prize, might not be at par with the global honour, but significant on a personal level.

Malala recently graduated from Oxford University with a Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree. There were wishes galore for her, even from celebrities on her latest achievement.

One of them was Priyanka Chopra, who congratulated Malala and called it ‘amazing.’ On her Instagram stories, the actor shared a throwback snap with the Pakistan-based activist and wished her ‘Happy Graduation’. PeeCee added that she was ‘proud’ of Malala's ‘incredible achievement.’

Here’s the post

The snap was clicked in 2017, when Malala had met Priyanka, who is also known for her global charitable initiatives as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at the United Nations General Assembly. Malala‘couldn’t believe’ that she had met the Mary Kom star then and the latter also echoed the same feelings.

Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

Malala had shared pictures from the celebration on her graduation with her family. She conveyed that she was at a loss of words to express her delight.

Resse Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling were among the others to congratulate her.

