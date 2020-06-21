Sanjana Sanghi Grapples With Debut Film 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star from his upcoming film Dil Bechara, has shared a lengthy emotional post as she continues to grieve the actor's death. The 23-year-old actor's words addressed to Sushant are definitely ones to make you cry as she talks about wounds that may never heal. As she grappled with her first co-star's absence, she also made a promise to him along with some sweet memories of him from the sets of her debut Bollywood film.

She wrote,

"Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying.



Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding -

Of moments that now will forever remain memories,

Of laughs together that were but will never again be,

Of questions that will remain unanswered,

Of disbelief, that only keeps growing



But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see,

Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled,

Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is,

Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,



I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to.

Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together."

Have a look:

On hearing of Sushant's demise, the debutante had posted a video on Instagram, where she got extremely emotional as she quoted a line from The Fault in Our Stars, which is the book/film that was being adapted for Dil Bechara: “You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful,". Sanjana recalled how it used to be his favorite line, and how they’d read this line to each other before performing tough emotional scenes.

She thanked all those who were writing to her that he was an ‘artist par excellence’. Sanjana also recalled how he wanted her to go far and succeed, apart from their plans to do something together for the education sector. “We just wish you’d never done this," she concluded while breaking down, along with a glimpse of them dancing together on the sets.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report, after he was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, June 14. His last rites were held the next day. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Bihar.

