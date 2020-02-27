Priyanka Chopra & Shahid Kapoor Movies Fans Can Add To Their Watch List

Bollywood actors are known to create an impact on their audience with their performances in the movies. Therefore, the audience eagerly wait to see their favourite Bollywood stars in the movies. There are many on-screen pairs that have made a place in the heart of their audience and they wish to see them again and again. One of such pairs is Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Here are some movies of the duo.

Kaminey: The Scoundrels

Though this pair was not seen a lot on screen, however, the duo would always be remembered for this movie. Kaminey features Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The movie released in 2009. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie also features Amol Gupte in a pivotal role. It performed moderately well at the box office.

Teri Meri Kahani

Teri Meri Kahani is a 2012 romantic-comedy directed by Kunal Kohli. It features Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. In this movie, they have been portrayed as three couples from three different eras. Although the movie did not perform well at the domestic box office, it did extremely well in the overseas market. The total net collection of the movie was ₹540 million.

36 China Town

36 China Town is a mystery-comedy directed by Abbas-Mustan. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Shauq, Isha Koppikar, Upen Patel, Paresh Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Johnny Lever and Tanaaz Currim (credited as Tanaaz Lal), while Priyanka Chopra and Tanushree Dutta make special appearances. The film follows the investigation of a police officer trying to find the killer of a wealthy casino owner, Sonia Chang. It is an official adaptation of the 1992 American film Once Upon a Crime. The movie has been produced by Subhash Ghai. The movie performed moderately well at the box office.

