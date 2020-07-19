Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Has Shot A Steamy Song With Milo Ventimiglia? Watch Video

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has swayed the audience with her performance in the Hindi film industry. She has also carved her niche in Hollywood and has been a part of ace shows like Baywatch and Quantico. The actor also has an interest in music, and she released a few songs as well.

However, not many people know that Priyanka Chopra Jonas also recorded a song with Milo Ventimiglia. Here are further details about the same that you must know. Read on:

Milo Ventimiglia and Priyanka Chopra's music video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has garnered attention with In My City and Exotic. However, the actor recorded and shot a song with Milo Ventimiglia in 2014. While I Can’t Make You Love Me has various versions, one of them features Priyanka Chopra Jonas with the This Is Us star. Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin penned the lyrics of the track.

Milo Ventimiglia and Priyanka Chopra grabbed eyeballs with their chemistry in the music video. I Can’t Make You Love Me revolves around a heartbroken lass, who recalls her old memories with her ex-lover. The Bollywood actor also added a touch of Indian flavours by using Mehendi to write her name on Milo Ventimiglia’s back. Moreover, the video showcases the duo playing Holi.

While their chemistry reportedly made headlines in the past, Milo Ventimiglia shut them down and assured that everything was professional. In 2018, the Hollywood star talked about creating magic moments when the cameras roll in an interview. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about the song with a leading portal and revealed the inspiration to be the actor in her.

She also recalled her favourite scenes in the music video. The actor revealed it to be the part in which she smeared purple powder on Milo Ventimiglia’s face. However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas added that she did not like when someone throws her in the pool, and it took four shots for the director to approve it.

In another interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spoke about I Can’t Make You Love Me video and described that she did not want girls to become hopeless and remorseful after a relationship ends. She said that this happens because girls invest a lot in the same. The actor added that they feel everything is over, while this is not true.

