Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 10 Yrs Of 'I Hate Luv Storys' By Sharing UNSEEN Pictures

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to ring in the release anniversary of her 2010 film I Hate Luv Storys. The film which was a part of Sonam Kapoor releases in the early days of her career released on July 2 back in 2010. The actress celebrated the release by sharing shoot pictures, GIFs, test shoot pictures and more.

I Hate Luv Storys revolved around the life of Simran. Sonam Kapoor essayed the fashionable chirpy girl. She was a bright headed set-director. Imran Khan essayed the hot-headed Jay. The two worked together for a film. Some of the pictures that Sonam Kapoor shared were from the set, while they filmed the song Sadka, Bahara and Bin Tere. The song was shot in gorgeous locations. She also shared when and where the pictures were shot with the help of some in-picture captions.

Here are the pictures that Sonam Kapoor shared on her Instagram

Synopsis of the story

The movie follows the story of Jay and Simran. Simran is a firm believer in romance. She loves the cliché roses, the red hearts, the love letters and everything pink. Jay, on the other hand, is the complete opposite of Simran. He does not believe in love and also detests the sight of anything romantic, red hearts and lovey-dovey gestures. He escapes love and romance in search of anything casual throughout the story, When Simran falls for Jay, things go haywire as he cannot reciprocate with the same emotions. He hesitates in love. I hate Luv Storys was loved by many young movie-goers,10 as per reports.

The film I hate Luv Storys was written as well as directed by Punit Malhotra. It was bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Ronnie Screwvala. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of almost â‚¹30 Cr but it minted over â‚¹80 Cr when it released in 2010. The film was Sonam Kapoor’s third film since the start of her career in 2007.

