Priyanka Chopra Quit A Film After Director ‘dehumanised’ Her; Here's What Happened

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her straddling revelations about her career in film so far. In a recent interview, the Citadel actor revealed what happened to her when she was new in the industry, almost two decades ago. She recalled feeling ‘dehumanised’ on the set of a film.

In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka Chopra revealed what happened to her two decades ago. The actress revealed that when she was new to the industry, a director demeaned her on the set of a film. She also commented that ultimately she backed out from the movie and had to pay a compensation amount from her pocket.

Talking about the film, Priyanka mentioned that she was supposed to play an undercover agent. She shared that her character in the film had to seduce a guy and for that, the director asked her to take off one piece of cloth at a time. Adding to this, the actress revealed that the director told a stylist, “I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”.

Though the filmmaker did not tell her directly, he did mention it to a stylist while she was present. Priyanka shared that it was a ‘dehumanising’ moment for her. It was then that the 40-year-old actress decided to walk out of the project, on the advice of her father.

Priyanka shared that she had to quit the project because she could not look at the director every day. She added that she walked out after just 2 days of work. The Citadel actor also revealed that she had to pay the producers from her own pocket for the money they had spent.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood career

After being a part of the Indian film industry for almost 15 years, Priyanka Chopra decided to move base and establish a career in Hollywood. She landed her first major break in the 2015 series Quantico. Most recently, the actress is seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Following the release of the series' final episode, makers have announced Citadel 2. Priyanka was also seen in the movie Love Again. The actres will be seen next in Heads of State.