Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share A Passionate New Year Kiss On The Beach; See Pic

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have extremely busy work schedules. But, in the midst of that, they often manage to take time out to go on vacations with their friends and family. Throughout the holiday and Christmas season, the couple was seen posting photos on their social media from their family get-togethers and vacations. Now, the couple started their New Year with a beach vacation and shared a few photos of the same on their Instagram. Check out their post below -

Priyanka and Nick's beach vacation photos

The couple is seen posing along with their group of friends and made the moment even more adorable by sharing a kiss on the beach. Nick is seen kneeling down on one knee in the photo while Priyanka is sitting on Nick's thigh as they share a kiss. In the second photo, their group of friends is seen looking towards the opposite direction towards the crystal clear water. Both Priyanka and Nick have been sharing some adorable photos on their social media from the holiday season. Check them out below -

