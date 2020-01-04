The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share A Passionate New Year Kiss On The Beach; See Pic

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently seen sharing a kiss on the beach to celebrate their new year's. Read below to know about their new year getaway.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have extremely busy work schedules. But, in the midst of that, they often manage to take time out to go on vacations with their friends and family. Throughout the holiday and Christmas season, the couple was seen posting photos on their social media from their family get-togethers and vacations. Now, the couple started their New Year with a beach vacation and shared a few photos of the same on their Instagram. Check out their post below - 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra fans pour in their love on Nick Jonas' recent New Year's post

Priyanka and Nick's beach vacation photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read: Photos of Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas from New Year's eve will melt your heart

The couple is seen posing along with their group of friends and made the moment even more adorable by sharing a kiss on the beach. Nick is seen kneeling down on one knee in the photo while Priyanka is sitting on Nick's thigh as they share a kiss. In the second photo, their group of friends is seen looking towards the opposite direction towards the crystal clear water. Both Priyanka and Nick have been sharing some adorable photos on their social media from the holiday season. Check them out below - 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, and other Bollywood actors who made it big in Hollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & other stars who aced their red carpet looks in 2019

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read: Renowned model Padma Lakshmi mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by a leading magazine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
'IRAN NEVER WON A WAR', SAYS TRUMP
NCP CALLS FOR WITHDRAWAL OF SEVA DAL'S BOOKLET ON SAVARKAR
LABUSCHAGNE SCORE MAIDEN DOUBLE TON
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK