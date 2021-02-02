Priyanka Chopra Beams With Happiness As She Signs Copies Of 'Unfinished' Ahead Of Release

Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all excited as her memoir titled Unfinished is gearing up for its release. She has been sharing regularly sharing updates of her autobiography from revealing its jacket to her fans to finally holding the first published copy in her hands. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas' autobiography is inching closer to its release date, The White Tiger star has shared a video of her signing the copies of the book.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas signs the copies of her memoir

In the video shared by Priyanka, she appears all happy and excited as she is signing her memoir Unfinished. She is also seen kissing one of her books in the video. She also playfully stretches her fingers to relax them for the continuous signing. At the end of the video, she gives a big, wide smile to the camera. In the caption of the post, she wrote that she is signing the books for those who are attending her virtual US book tour.

The post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. The book signing video garnered over 416K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Her fans, too, could not contain their excitement and have commented on the post to express the same. See their reactions below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's autobiography - Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's autobiography will chronicle the actor's journey of being in the showbusiness for such a long period of time. It will also describe her journey from an actor to a producer. t will also reflect on her journey of being the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her memoir will also take the readers through her personal life as well.

The fashion star is very busy as she has stared her own hair care products range called Anomaly. As she has introduced a wide range of hair care products on Instagram, Priyanka is very proud that the products are packaged keeping the environment in mind. The bottles of the brand are made from 100 per cent recycled trash so as to protect the environment. The products of the brand are 100 per cent vegan as well. Anomaly is currently not available in India but it will soon be.

