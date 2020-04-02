Jennifer Winget & Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Feeds Have Many Similarities|Did You Notice?

Ever wondered what television star Jennifer Winget and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra have in common? Well, it is their Instagram posts where one can find many similarities between the two stunning actors. Take a look at how similar their Instagram feeds are.

Jennifer Winget & Priyanka Chopra's Instagram posts

The one with their dogs

Jennifer Winget and Priyanka Chopra can be seen showing off their love for dogs through their Instagram posts. These pictures prove that they are canine lovers.

Rocking their blazer look

Jennifer Winget was recently seen donning a green blazer suit for the promotions of her debut web series Code M. Priyanka Chopra is often spotted in blazer-suits. Here is a pic of Priyanka wearing an off-white blazer outfit with matching pants.

Their love for one-shoulder gowns

Jennifer Winget looks ethereal in this one light green one-shoulder gown while standing on stairs. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's red off-shoulder red carpet gown is something that no fashion lover can forget. She wore a stunning red gown at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Their lob haircut

Both Jennifer and Priyanka Chopra had recently opted for a lob haircut. Both of them looked gorgeous. Here are the latest videos Jennifer Winget and desi girl Priyanka Chopra where they flaunt their lob haircut.

