Priyanka Chopra & Ranbir Kapoor's 'Anjaana Anjaani' Is A Must-watch; Check Out Best Scenes

Anjaana Anjaani featured a unique story of two suicidal strangers who meet each other while they plan to end their lives. It starred Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The 2010 film was directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Here are some of the best scenes from this romantic comedy wherein Priyanka and Ranbir's onscreen chemistry was loved by fans.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor's best scenes from Anjaana Anjaani

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor share unmatchable chemistry in the movie. The scene where Priyanka Chopra is trying to teach Ranbir how to flirt is hilarious, according to fans. Take a look at how these two share a perfect camaraderie on screen. In this clip, both of them are at a club and are partying when Priyanka Chopra notices that Ranbir Kapoor doesn't know how to flirt with other girls.

Ranbir and Priyanka Chopra's chemistry in this movie was loved by their fans. Here in this scene from the movie, the lead pair shares some flirty exchanges when Kiara (Priyanka's character) is drunk.

Ranbir Kapoor's character talks about the one thing that he wishes for the most in his life. While he is speaking about his most meaningful secret to Priyanka, she sleeps away the whole time. She later finds about his last wish and is amused by it. She hilariously calls his wish as a million-dollar wish.

The clip starts with Ranbir Kapoor cleaning Priyanka Chopra's house while she is still sleeping. Since they have made a pact in the film that they will fulfil each other's wishes until the New Year's, Priyanka then tells Ranbir Kapoor about her wish to swim in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This is when Ranbir tries his best to back out from their pact

