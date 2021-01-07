Priyanka Chopra Breaks COVID Lockdown In UK To Visit Salon, Citizens Alert Police: Report

Former Miss World and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is in the UK shooting for her next film Text For You was allegedly seen flouting COVID-19 lockdown norms after she visited a salon in London. With the UK under a complete lockdown thanks to the new strain of COVID-19 which has seized the country, Priyanka was snapped entering the salon owned by celebrity stylist Josh Wood alongside her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, and pet dog Diana at around 4.55 pm.

As per Daily Mail, citizens who have been asked to strictly stay at home till mid-February due to the mutant strain alerted the local police who were quick to reach the spot. Owner Josh Wood who was present in the salon was given a 'verbal warning' and no fine was imposed for the breach of COVID-19 protocols.

As per the actress' version, her hair needed to be coloured for her upcoming film after which the salon was opened privately for the production with everyone involved being tested for COVID-19. The visit had been done following both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. While there has been a stringent lockdown, Film London has allowed Film and TV production to continue in the Capital in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Thanks 'Text For You' Co-star Sam For Praising 'The White Tiger' Trailer

Read: 'Coming Back': Priyanka Chopra Announces 'We Can Be Heroes' Sequel Is In Works

Netizens react

Priyanka Chopra insists she WAS following the rules after going for hair cut at Notting Hill salon for film shoot



Police arrived and pressed on the buzzer while Priyanka was inside

peering through the letterbox



Fans questioning online if she thought she was above the rules. pic.twitter.com/Q32jqnbHUq — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 7, 2021

OOH naughty naughty Josh Wood Salon in Notting Hill!!! #tuttut PIC EXC: Priyanka Chopra is caught FLOUTING lockdown https://t.co/zLyj8rDGks via @DailyMailCeleb — Georgie (@georgielondon7) January 7, 2021

Getting so fed up with 'celebrities' thinking they don't have to do this lockdown like the rest of us. Why should Priyanka Chopra be able to get her hair done. Why does some swanky london salon think it's above the rules. GRRRRRRR — sarah nichols (@sarahnicholsPR) January 7, 2021

So Priyanka chopra is being clowned for taking an appointment at a hair salon that was "taking appointments" while a bunch of paparazzi click picture of her breaking law by stepping outside? #priyankachopra #london — peach 🍑 (@niciminjaj) January 7, 2021

About 'Text For You'

The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit "SMS Fur Dich", which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent rewrite.

The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone. It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind.

Besides this film, Chopra also has two projects "White Tiger" and "We Can Be Heroes" in her kitty.

Read: 'Text For You': Priyanka Chopra Kisses Co-star Sam Heughan As They Shoot In London

Read: Priyanka Chopra Sends 'prayers And Positive Vibes' To Dr. Dre As He Battles Brain Aneurysm

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.