Priyanka Chopra's Memorable BTS Pics From 'The Sky Is Pink' Sets That You Must See

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra starred in 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar. Here are her best BTS pics from the movie's set that you must check out right away

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra garnered immense appreciation for her role of a mother in The Sky is Pink. She gave her all for the ailing daughter, who would not live beyond months. Besides Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf played pivotal roles in the film. The Sky is Pink is a bundle of laughable, emotional and heart-wrenching moments, presented wondrously. The leading actors posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures of them sharing beautiful moments. Therefore, we have compiled some of the most memorable moments featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Have a look.

Most memorable moments from The Sky is Pink BTS that features Priyanka Chopra

1. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her co-stars. She expressed her excitement in reuniting with them at the Toronto film festival. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf10) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

2. A scene featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar sharing an emotional moment outside the hospital

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

3. Farhan Akhtar posts an adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra. He expresses his gratitude for the love that The Sky is Pink received at the Toronto Film Festival. The picture showcases the duo in a jolly mood and laughing heartily.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Is Very Similar To Her Dad Ashok Chopra

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's 'stock Up' Message Wins Hearts, Fans Say 'You Encourage Us To Be Kind'

4. Rohit Suresh Saraf posted a family picture with her co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim. They are celebrating their last Christmas together before Wasim’s character Aisha passes away. Saraf shared this behind-the-scenes picture during the release of the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf10) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra To Kajol: Celebs Share COVID-19 Memes And Awareness Messages

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Self-quarantine Day 8: Announces WHO Interaction; 'stocked Up On Love'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
