Priyanka Chopra's Memorable BTS Pics From 'The Sky Is Pink' Sets That You Must See

Priyanka Chopra garnered immense appreciation for her role of a mother in The Sky is Pink. She gave her all for the ailing daughter, who would not live beyond months. Besides Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf played pivotal roles in the film. The Sky is Pink is a bundle of laughable, emotional and heart-wrenching moments, presented wondrously. The leading actors posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures of them sharing beautiful moments. Therefore, we have compiled some of the most memorable moments featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Have a look.

Most memorable moments from The Sky is Pink BTS that features Priyanka Chopra

1. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her co-stars. She expressed her excitement in reuniting with them at the Toronto film festival.

2. A scene featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar sharing an emotional moment outside the hospital

3. Farhan Akhtar posts an adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra. He expresses his gratitude for the love that The Sky is Pink received at the Toronto Film Festival. The picture showcases the duo in a jolly mood and laughing heartily.

4. Rohit Suresh Saraf posted a family picture with her co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim. They are celebrating their last Christmas together before Wasim’s character Aisha passes away. Saraf shared this behind-the-scenes picture during the release of the film.

