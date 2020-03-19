The Debate
Priyanka Chopra's 'stock Up' Message Wins Hearts, Fans Say 'You Encourage Us To Be Kind'

Hollywood News

Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, Priyanka Chopra has a meaningful message for her fans. Here's how fans are inspired by PeeCee's post

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city, Bollywood celebrities are sharing as much as they can from their end to raise awareness amongst citizens. While many stars took up the #Safehands challenge shelled out by WHO, now Priyanka Chopra as a special message for fans that focuses more on the simple morals of lives. And once again, PeeCee has won the hearts of her fans.

Priyanka Chopra requests fans to 'stock up' on these simple morals of life 

Priyanka Chopra has taken to her Instagram to share a beautiful post that gives out an amazing message. While everyone is panic stricken due to the Coronavirus outbreak, PeeCee, through a video, has asked fans to stock up on simple virtues of life that include- LOVE, JOY, COMPASSION, GRATITUDE and KINDNESS while self-quarantined. Priyanka Chopra, in the caption, says, 'There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.'

Priyanka Chopra's video: 

Looks like Priyanka Chopra's meaningful post has gone down well with fans. Many in huge numbers have gushed to pour comments on The White Tiger actor's post. One fan said, "Super powerful message. Thank you for spreading knowledge and positivity in everyone's life, In situations like this, Sending lots of love to you and @nickjonas'. While another fan wrote, 'thank you so much care'. 

Check out what fans have about Priyanka Chopra's post 

First Published:
COMMENT
