Priyanka Chopra's 'stock Up' Message Wins Hearts, Fans Say 'You Encourage Us To Be Kind'

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city, Bollywood celebrities are sharing as much as they can from their end to raise awareness amongst citizens. While many stars took up the #Safehands challenge shelled out by WHO, now Priyanka Chopra as a special message for fans that focuses more on the simple morals of lives. And once again, PeeCee has won the hearts of her fans.

Priyanka Chopra requests fans to 'stock up' on these simple morals of life

Priyanka Chopra has taken to her Instagram to share a beautiful post that gives out an amazing message. While everyone is panic stricken due to the Coronavirus outbreak, PeeCee, through a video, has asked fans to stock up on simple virtues of life that include- LOVE, JOY, COMPASSION, GRATITUDE and KINDNESS while self-quarantined. Priyanka Chopra, in the caption, says, 'There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.'

Priyanka Chopra's video:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Self-quarantine Day 8: Announces WHO Interaction; 'stocked Up On Love'

Also Read | Tabu's Pics That Give Glimpse Of Her Bond With B-town Celebs; From Priyanka To Kangana

Looks like Priyanka Chopra's meaningful post has gone down well with fans. Many in huge numbers have gushed to pour comments on The White Tiger actor's post. One fan said, "Super powerful message. Thank you for spreading knowledge and positivity in everyone's life, In situations like this, Sending lots of love to you and @nickjonas'. While another fan wrote, 'thank you so much care'.

Check out what fans have about Priyanka Chopra's post

Super powerful message . Thanks you for spreading knowledge and positivity in everyone's life , In situations like this , Sending lots of love to you and @nickjonas . — Malessa Hussain (@MalessaH) March 18, 2020

I have never seen a celeb so much worried about everyone...but you are always there to spread awareness..and you really want to make people aware..You use the platform really well always..Salute🙋 — Shruti Kashyap (@ShrutiK11926899) March 19, 2020

I can’t wait to listen to your facebook live tomorrow with professionals🙌🏽 This situation is scary and unpredictable, and listening to professionals make me feel less scared and overwhelmed ❤️ — Nicole (@nicolegrnd) March 18, 2020

Thank u for being so sensible and doing stuff which will actually help people..❤❤❤ https://t.co/kcSWr7K6TK — PCs_jalepino (@Mylifepc1) March 19, 2020

Thank you Pri for always being our source of inspiration and compassion. May God continue to keep you and Nick safe during these trying times and from all evil🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ — Sandy (@Sandy41554567) March 18, 2020

Thank you darling for reminding us and checking up on us, stay safe out there, we love you Queen😍 — #Priyanka ❤👈💊💉 (@Joy4life11) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi self quarantine after 'Prabhas 20' Georgia schedule

Also Read | 3 rly staffers who came in contact with Odisha's first COVID-19 patient sent to self quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.