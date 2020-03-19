The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra's Self-quarantine Day 8: Announces WHO Interaction; 'stocked Up On Love'

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opened up on their 8th day of isolation and stated that it has turned their entire lives upside down. Watch the video below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

With the number of Coronavirus cases on the rise, Priyanka Chopra in a lengthy video asked people to stock up on love, compassion, gratitude, kindness, and joy. Her video comes amidst panic buying in several nations amid coronavirus lockdown. She also spoke about how she and her husband Nick Jonas are dealing with their eight-day in self-quarantine.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Always Steps Out In Style And These Pictures Are Proof

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation

In a video message for her fans, Priyanka says, “I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but it's not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all the recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing.”

READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Her Pet Dog Gino's Adorable Moments Will Melt Your Heart

Priyanka posted another video on her social media platforms and wrote, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”

READ:  Priyanka Chopra Only Bollywood Female Celeb To Own This Expensive Luxury Car

READ: Priyanka Chopra Starrer Kaminey's Jukebox Will Boost Your Mood In No Time!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI