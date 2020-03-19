Priyanka Chopra's Self-quarantine Day 8: Announces WHO Interaction; 'stocked Up On Love'

With the number of Coronavirus cases on the rise, Priyanka Chopra in a lengthy video asked people to stock up on love, compassion, gratitude, kindness, and joy. Her video comes amidst panic buying in several nations amid coronavirus lockdown. She also spoke about how she and her husband Nick Jonas are dealing with their eight-day in self-quarantine.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation

In a video message for her fans, Priyanka says, “I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but it's not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all the recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing.”

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Priyanka posted another video on her social media platforms and wrote, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”

There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/QhDi4ITDqF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

