Priyanka Chopra Calls For Help On Instagram To Find A Missing Dog; See

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s love for dogs is no secret to her followers. Time and again, she has contributed towards the safety of canine friends, whether it is by taking a firm stand against animal brutality or by adopting dogs. The mother of three pups has now used her social media platform to help find a missing dog.

Priyanka Chopra calls for help

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared the post of Chef Veronica Drysdale who is looking for her lost dog Shrimpy. In the post, it is explained she was taken from her home on Sunday, December 13. The owner of Shrimpy feels that the dog could be anywhere and hence she is using her social media platform to find the dog. Now, Priyanka Chopra has extended a helping hand to Veronica by giving a shout out to her post on her official Instagram handle to reach the masses in large number. Check it out here:

PLEASE HELP FIND SHRIMPY, SHE WAS TAKEN FROM HOME NEAR TOWCESTER ON SUNDAY 13TH DECEMBER. SHE IS 2.5 YEARS, MICROCHIPPED, SPAYED, & NEEDS TO COME HOME.

SHE DISAPPEARED WITH A NEIGHBOUR’S STOLEN PICK UP, SINCE DUMPED IN WARWICKSHIRE. SHE COULD BE ANYWHERE BY NOW.

Terrier type

25cm high to the shoulder

40cm long (not including her big bushy tail)

4kg weight

Brown eyes & nose

Distinguishing features:

HER EARS OFTEN FOLD BACK & SHE DOESN’T SHAKE THEM FORWARD AGAIN.

HER FRONT PAWS POINT OUTWARDS WHEN SHE HAS THEM TOGETHER.

Previously, Priyanka’s adorable Christmas card won the hearts of her fans. The card featured an illustration of Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas enjoying a card ride together with their three adorable dogs. Chihuahua Diana can be seen seated on Priyanka’s lap while husky Panda and German Shepherd Gino are enjoying the ride with their parents from the back seat. The Christmas card was posted online by designer Manish Malhotra on his Instagram story. Check it out here:

Priyanka and nick’s 2020 Christmas card features also their dogs Diana, Gino and Panda ðŸ’•



“Thank you dearest @priyankachopra â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @nickjonas @UNICEF”— via @ManishMalhotra instagram story pic.twitter.com/NUGvjcDQ7N — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in The Sky is Pink. She is gearing up for the release of Ramin Bahrani directed The White Tiger. Priyanka will star alongside Rajkummar Rao in this upcoming drama project.

