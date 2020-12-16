Priyanka Chopra Shares Touching Post About A Scent That Reminds Her Of Her Mother

Priyanka Chopra recently launched a book titled Unfinished. The Bollywood actor has achieved so much in her life that she is an international sensation. Priyanka Chopra has always given credit to her parents for almost all her achievements and in a recent Instagram post she dedicated to her mother, Priyanka Chopra shared the perfume that will always a reminder of her mother. See the post here.

Priyanka Chopra's mother uses this Dior Perfume which will always be associated with Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished memoir has been making headlines this month, the international actor, singer and model is now also a writer. Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of a perfume bottle which according to her reminds her of her mother. It is a Dior perfume bottle, and Poison is the name of the fragrance. The bottle was laid on a salmon pink to the beige coloured satin cloth. Along with the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote a touching caption which might be a quote from Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished memoir.

She wrote, “But perhaps what I remember most was her perfume: Dior’s Poison. How she smelled of it, how her closet smelled of it, how whenever she walked she left a scent trail, invisible but unforgettable, in her wake.” Apart from this quote Priyanka Chopra also wrote that this scent has and will always remind her of the most important woman in her life. She also added that her mother has inspired her and helped her shape herself to become the person she is today. Priyanka tagged her mother and used the hashtag- Unfinished, the title of her book. In addition, she also tagged the publishing company. Check out her post here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir - Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a post on her Instagram handle on December 8. This post unveiled the look of her upcoming book. Priyanka has been working in Bollywood and Hollywood and has been busy throughout but the actor did find some time to write about her life and this book will be launching in the year 2021. Priyanka Chopra took it to her Instagram and shared the cover of her memoir. She also wrote that the book will be printed next month and will be available for pre-order. Check out her post here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @priyankachopra IG

