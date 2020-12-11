Priyanka Chopra Slays In Her Black Ensemble, Pairs It Up With Embellished Crocs

Actor Priyanka Chopra is stealing the show with her exclusively designed black ensemble, which she wore for the recent virtual Footwear News Achievement Awards of 2020. What caught fans' attention were her black embellished Crocs under her outfit. Scroll down to take a look at the post.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra praises Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984', says 'This looks amazing'

Priyanka Chopra’s unique Black on Black outfit

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram today on December 11, 2020, to share a post in which she flaunted a black ensemble, her look for the recent Footwear News Achievement Awards for 2020. The actor has donned a black lace dress with cape sleeves and her hair done in an updo with minimal accessories and makeup. What stole the show was the picture that saw her wearing crocs, embellished and exclusively designed for her.

However, Chopra wore Crocs owing to the fact that she is the one giving away the Brand of The Year award to the footwear line but it set no less than a fashion statement. She went on to add how the brand is all about comfort and prioritizes the well being of others.

She wrote for her caption, “I’m proud to present @crocs with FN’s much deserved 2020 Brand of the Year award. Croc’s prioritizes the wellbeing of others, and in the face of adversity, this brand and their leadership stepped up to deliver comfort and confidence when we needed it most. A special thank you to @luxurylaw for customizing this amazing pair of Croc’s for me, I’m obsessed!” The post has over 409k likes so far, take a look at the comments here:

Priyanka also shared a picture of the Crocs on her story, check out

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Joins Viral Trend Of 'Elf On Shelf' Meme With 'Oprah On Chopra' Pic

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

One of her recent posts on Instagram was a throwback picture which will be a part of her book Unfinished. The picture is from Priyanka’s childhood and sees her sporting an Army uniform. In the caption, she spoke about how she wore her dad’s uniform as a kid and followed him around the house.

She wrote, “#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl...”I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn’t been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first.” That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do”.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra talks about the dress that made her feel like a 'real-life dancing emoji'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra elated as she shares picture of the jacket of her memoir 'Unfinished'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.