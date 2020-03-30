Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Her Grandma Would Worry Over Her Lack Of Cooking Skills

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' marriage had got a lot of attention in the year 2018. In her recent interview with an online news portal, the actor revealed something interesting about her family. The actor mentioned her grandmother and talked about father who used to support her in every aspect of life.

Priyanka Chopra's family

Priyanka Chopra's grandmother always used to tell her that nobody would marry her since she did not know how to cook food. While her dad used to support her in the matter and say that he would send a cook with her so that she does not need to go to the kitchen. Priyanka Chopra also revealed that her mother did not know how to cook when she got married and that her father taught her mother how to cook some of his favourite dishes. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also said how her father was a clever man and a creative person. She added that her father Dr Ashok Chopra was a musician and an artist.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' choice of films

Priyanka Chopra also talked about her choice of films that she wants to do in the future. The actor said that she prefers to do more action films like Quantico and Don. The actor mentioned her upcoming project, We Can Be Heroes, that is also an action film directed by Robert Rodriguez and bankrolled by Troublemaker Studios. The movie will also feature Pedro Pascal, Haley Reinhart, Sung Kang and other actors.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the news

The actor is quite active on social media and is seen sharing precautionary measures that one should take to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Along with spreading awareness, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also conducted a live interaction with WHO's director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom to discuss some series issues about coronavirus (COVID-19). She is currently in self-isolation in the United States of America.

