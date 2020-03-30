Priyanka Chopra Reveals Exciting Details About Her Upcoming Superhero Movie

After starring as a villain, a scheming heiress and an FBI agent in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is all set to wow her fans as a superhero next. She will star in the Netflix Original movie for children called, We Can Be Heroes. It is being written, produced and directed by Robert Rodriguez whose other Hollywood ventures include Alita: Battle Angel and Spy Kids.

Priyanka Chopra reveals exciting details

In an interview with a global news agency, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she has performed some of the most daring stunts for the superhero movie, We Can Be Heroes. She said that she had always preferred doing her own stunts. The reason as told by Pee Cee is that she is an "athletic person" and trusted her body. She also said she enjoyed doing action movies and also did her own stunts in Don and Quantico.

Further in the interview, Pee Cee asked about her choice of doing a film whose genre is dominated by the males. To this, she said that she believed in a "gender-neutral world". She hoped that in her lifetime she would be able to able to see a world where people say movies and directors instead of women-centric movies and female directors respectively.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she hoped her children did not have to come across such things as an "Indian female cricket team" or "Indian female movie". However, she also said that she is witnessing girls coming out of their shells and their parents supporting them in finding their own place in the world. She hoped parents kept doing that just like how her parents have supported her dreams and ambition.

Upcoming Priyanka Chopra's movies

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood movie, The Sky Is Pink which released last year. Her next movie is this superhero flick, We Can Be Heroes. Other than she also has a host of movies in her kitty like The White Tiger, Sheela, Cowboy Ninja Viking and Matrix 4. Besides these, she will also star in the television series Citadel.

