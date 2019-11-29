Priyanka Chopra Can't Keep Calm As There's "too Much Food" On Thanksgiving

Bollywood diva and pop sensation Priyanka Chopra was recently seen celebrating Thanksgiving with her husband Nick Jonas, and friends. She has posted a photo that featured her and her husband, on her official Instagram handle and it flooded with comments from the fans saying they are the best couples and internet’s ‘favourite couple.’ She also shared a Thanksgiving video on her Instagram story. Read more to know all about the video that the Sky is Pink actor has shared.

Priyanka Chopra can't keep calm as there's "too much food"

On November 29, the Bajirao Mastani actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her official social media handle that was taken on the occasion of Thanksgiving. The video featured her, as she is seen all hyped up about the Thanksgiving dinner. The video showcases the Thanksgiving dinner table, which is loaded with food of the main event, about which she says that this is crazy and that there is too much food. Here is the video:

About her upcoming movies

PeeCee is currently filming for her next venture The White Tiger. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. The novel has received the Man Booker Prize. It tells the story of Balram Halwai, a man born in a small village in India, and his journey through poverty. The novel was written by Aravind Adiga and will star Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the adventure action comedy Cowboy Ninja Viking, which is about a man who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, which was previously known as Multiple Personality Disorder. The twist comes when a Government program turns him into a super-soldier with the attributes of a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking. It will feature Chris Pratt in the lead role, sharing the big screen with PeeCee.

