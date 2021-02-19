Priyanka Chopra joins Board of Directors for Beyond type 1, Nick Jonas gives warm welcome

Actress Priyanka Chopra who has been quite vocal about Type 1 diabetes in the past has been roped in by the global diabetes nonprofit organization as the Board of Directors. The actress joins the organization as it initiates new efforts to serve the diabetes community globally. While agreeing to be a part of the organization, Priyanka pledges to expand the expertise of the organization, making it accessible to India and other under-resourced countries around the world.

Priyanka Chopra joins Board of Directors

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas who is a type 1 diabetic patient, was the force behind setting up the organization in2015. Ecstatic to welcome his wife on board, the Sucker singer shared a post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “So thrilled to announce Priyanka Chopra is joining the Beyond Type 1 board of directors. Welcome to the team, Pri.” Priyanka responded to the warm welcome from Nick and wrote, “Always in the same corner you and me! Nick Jonas than you for the induction.”

In another post, the actress shared her thoughts on the association with organsiation and how she supported the work done by her husband towards society. “I’ve long supported the work of Beyond Type 1 co-founded by my husband Nick Joans in 2015, and today I am honoured to join the organization’s Board of Directors. As a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka advocated the work done by Beyond Type 1 and Type 2 while imparting knowledge about chronic illness and its repercussions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have also made a generous gift to Beyond Type 1 allowing the organization to expand global access partnerships and programming as well as US advocacy efforts. Being a spouse of Type 1 diabetic patient, the actress said,

“I see the level of diligence and care that self-management takes. Nick and I also understand that access to diabetes medications, technologies, and education is critical and that in many places a diabetes diagnosis remains a death sentence. We look forward to working with Beyond Type 1 and its partners to change that in the US, in India, and around the globe."

In 2007, Nick Jonas had revealed that he was diagnosed with a severe form of type 1 diabetes – a condition that causes the level of glucose in your blood to become too high – at the age of 13. In a 2018 Instagram post, the actor had shared his childhood picture along with one of his then looks and explained how he is managing to maintain a healthy life while making sure that his blood sugar levels are closely monitored.

