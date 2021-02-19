Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Lost Pet Gino's IG Account In A Fun Chat With Nick Jonas

Actor turned author Priyanka Chopra is riding high on the success of her memoir Unfinished. She has been conducting virtual book tours to promote her book as well, which have seen several celebrities in attendance. Her husband Nick Jonas was a guest on one of her book tours. During their candid chat, Nick asked her what happened to their pet dog Gino's Instagram account and Priyanka has given an honest and detailed report of it.

Priyanka Chopra recalls how she lost her pet dog Gino's Instagram account

In the video shared by a fan account of the couple, Nick Jonas is seen asking Priyanka what happened to Gino's social media profile. Before answering the question, she bursts out laughing and then says that she was updating Gino's profile on the platform when she was asked to fill in the dog's age.

She accidentally typed in Gino's actual age which is less than one year old. But according to Instagram's policy, any user of the application should be over 13 years of age. And this is how Priyanka lost her pet dog's account. The account has been revived finally on February 18.

Priyanka Chopra's pet dogs

Priyanka and Nick have three pet dogs Brando, Diana, and Gino. All three of them have Instagram profiles. Priyanka was the proud owner of Diana before her marriage to Nick. She, then, gifted Gino to Nick on their wedding anniversary.

Priyanka's memoir Unfinished

The Fashion actor's memoir was published on February 9, 2021, by Penguin Random House. The memoir is about her journey from an actor to being a producer and also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her memoir will also take the readers through her personal life. She has been sharing several videos on Instagram, giving updates about the progress of her book. In what comes as a surprising piece of news, Unfinished has become a New York Times bestseller in less than a week.

She also has released her own haircare brand called Anomaly. As she has introduced a wide range of hair care products on Instagram, Priyanka is very proud that the products are packaged keeping the environment in mind. The bottles of the brand are made from 100 percent recycled trash so as to protect the environment.

Image courtesy- @priyankachopra Instagram

