Priyanka Chopra's Pictures That Prove The Desi Girl's Love For Necklaces 

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys a massive fan following in the west, is also considered as a fashion icon. The actor loves wearing necklaces and here is the proof.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Bollywood actors who have managed to make a striking balance between both her careers in the east and in the west. Besides being known as an actor to watch out for, Priyanka Chopra is also considered as a fashion icon by many. With her stellar red carpet appearances and unmissable pictures on social media, Priyanka Chopra has proved herself to be a fashion lover. However, it seems like Chopra has a thing for accessorising her outfits with necklaces, to which her Instagram handle is proof. Here are the details.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Groove On A Bollywood Song, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'power'

Priyanka Chopra has a thing for necklaces and here is the proof

For Golden Globes 2020, Priyanka went for a pastel pink off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a statement diamond neckpiece and earrings, the 37-year-old actor set her hair in a side-parting style and wore minimal make-up. Take a look at the pictures shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Recently, Priyanka was awarded at an event in Morocco. Draping herself in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari, Priyanka teamed her look with a unique blouse. Reportedly, Priyanka’s ivory six-yard saree was doused in mukaish work and hand-embroidered with sequins in a geometric jaali leitmotif. Take a look:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Ways To Ace The Colour Pink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

At the premiere of Les Plus Belles Années d'une vie in Cannes, Priyanka wore a white wedding gown by Georges Hobeika at the red carpet. The gorgeous off-shoulder tulle gown had a fitted waist and the tulle fabric was rising from the top and looked like a perfect ball gown. To accentuate her glam look, Priyanka went for a tight ponytail and wore a diamond necklace. Take a look:

Also Read | Disha Patani Wants To Follow The Footsteps Of Priyanka Chopra In Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

At Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' extravagant European wedding, Chopra looked stunning in a light pink sari. The actor opted for a wavy hairdo, and couldn't stop smiling as she posed next to her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka accessorised her look with a simple pink-beaded necklace. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Throwback To When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Barack & Michelle Obama

(Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
