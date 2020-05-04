Priyanka Chopra Or Rihanna: Who Styled The Denim Outfit Better?

Denim Jackets are one item of clothing that can never go out of style. They can be worn as the classic denim long sleeve with chest pockets or more high fashion in designer styles. It is the perfect jacket for spring when the temperature is warm from the cold winter months. Hollywood celebrities love to wear this casual and comfy clothing as their streetwear.

Priyanka Chopra and Rihanna are two popular artists who have time and again followed the denim trend. The divas always come up with newer and updated style of his trend. The divas have experimented a lot with it. However, both the stars were spotted wearing a similar denim ensemble. Read on to know more about it.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was spotted strolling on the streets of New York with husband Nick Jonas wearing a denim ensemble. The diva was also accompanied by her dog Diana. Priyanka Chopra teamed a denim jacket with a matching denim mini-skirt. The oversized belted denim jacket was accessorised with rectangular sunglasses.

To break the denim monotony, Priyanka Chopra carried a brown rounded handbag for her casual outing. The diva also added colour-pop to her look by opting for yellow sandals. She kept her look simple yet catchy with dewy makeup and nude lips. Priyanka Chopra rounded off her look by leaving her wavy hair open.

Rihanna

Popular singer Rihanna opted for a similar denim ensemble for one of her casual outings. The singer was spotted wearing a denim jacket paired with a matching mini skirt. The colour of her denim ensemble was darker than Priyanka’s ensemble. The crop denim jacket featured bulged sleeves towards the end.

Rihanna’s denim skirt featured a skirt wrapped around her waist. The singer accessorised her look with diamond earrings and a watch. Oval-shaped sunglasses added charm to her casual look. The diva added a twist to her look by opting for matching thigh-high boots. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completed this look of Rihanna.

