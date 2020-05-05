Priyanka Chopra Hosts In-house MET Gala; Niece Sky Crowns Her 'Pretty Pretty Princess'

With the Coronavirus crisis prevalent in the world, all major events and gatherings around the globe have been cancelled for 2020 and that certainly includes the glamorous MET gala hosted each year on the first Monday in the month of May. Global icon and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has decided to host her own fashion gala this year, while at home with family, and it's the cutest thing ever. The Quantico star shared a glimpse of her look put together adorably by her little niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian.

Priyanka Chopra tagged the little munchkin as 'Glam and Creative Director' as she shared pictures where Priyanka is crowned as the 'Pretty Pretty Princess'. She captioned the post, "First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess."

Have a look:⁣

The MET Gala is one of the highly anticipated fashion events in Hollywood and this year, celebs have taken to their social media to share their memories and their best looks with their fans. Last weekend, Priyanka Chopra, who has been under self-isolation with her husband Nick Jonas and her family in LA, shared an adorable video where she can be seen lifting Krishna Sky as her own way of working out from home. She wrote, "No gym, no problem." and posted the video which left her fans in awe.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The Isn't It Romantic actor will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

