Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Give Fitness Goals During Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The couple is known for their love for fitness. Priyanka and Nick are currently quarantined in Los Angeles for quite some time now because of Coronavirus pandemic. Nick Jonas recently posted a video in his stories in which the couple is seen working out in the sun.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's #SafeHandsChallenge Featuring A Song Co-written By Nick Is A Must-watch

Priyanka Chopra reposted the story on her Instagram account. In the video, she wrote, “Let’s get it @nickjonas.” The couple were seen dressed in their athleisure wear as they exercised in the sun. Nick was seen wearing a black vest and grey shorts as Priyanka wore an all-black look.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Self-quarantine As They Cuddle Up At Their Los Angeles Home

Nick Jonas wore a white hat and Priyanka opted for tinted sunglasses to embrace the sun. The couple was seen doing dumbbell lunges out in the open. As soon as Nick Jonas finished his set of exercise, Priyanka Chopra also dropped her weights and cheered for herself.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, & Emily Go Makeup Free During Self-quarantine

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently in India to celebrate the Holi festival. The couple attended a grand party that was hosted by Isha Ambani at her lavish sea-facing house. Priyanka and Nick then flew back to the US and have been under self-quarantine for a long time now.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals What She Wants To Steal From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, & Alia

The couple is sharing photos and videos of them from the quarantine. Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media in recent days. She is providing her fans with relevant and reliable information about the Coronavirus. The actor recently took the #safehands challenge to show her fans how to wash their hands properly.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.