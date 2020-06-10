Priyanka Chopra Misses Her Father; Says 'We're Connected By Heartstrings To Infinity'

'Daddy’s Lil Girl' and actor Priyanka Chopra is missing her daddy dearest, Dr. Ashok Chopra on his seventh death anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to share a young picture of her father looking all handsome and also penned a heart-warming note which will leave fans teary-eyed.

In the picture, Dr. Ashok Chopra can be seen wearing a black sweater and white shirt. He also opted for a side parting hairdo, striking a stunning candid pose. Along with the picture, Priyanka Chopra went on to write a heartfelt note. She wrote, “We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!” Check out the post below.

Fans react to PeeCee's post

Seeing this post, fans soon went on to show some love to the post. The post received several likes and positive comments. Fans went on to write all things nice and also sent lots of love and positive vibes through the comment section. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Pyaar Impossible!': Behind-the-scenes Moments From The Rom-com Film

Priyanka Chopra was extremely close to her father and she was greatly impacted by his death. In memory of her dad, Priyanka also got a tattoo and it reads 'Daddy's lil girl.' Yes, and Priyanka got her tattoo inked in her father's actual handwriting. The actor got inked in the year 2012 and the tattoo is also extremely close to her heart.

For the unversed, Priyanka's father, Dr. Ashok Chopra breathed his last in the year 2013 at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after combating cancer. He was survived by his wife Madhu Chopra, son Siddharth Chopra and daughter Priyanka Chopra.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Best Performances At Various Award Functions, See Videos

During an interview with a news portal, Priyanka Chopra spoke about how she missed her father during her wedding with Nick Jonas that took place in 2018. She said that she was getting married and she missed my father so much during the whole time and also missed his presence very much. She also said that her mom was the one doing it all alone, whereas it was her dad who used always keep ‘when will I stitch a suit’.

Also read | When Priyanka Chopra Stated The Reason Why She Stopped Endorsing Fairness Brands

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Behind-the-scene Moments From 'Agneepath' Are A Delight For All Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.