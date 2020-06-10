Priyanka Chopra's Behind-the-scene Moments From 'Agneepath' Are A Delight For All Fans

Priyanka Chopra, who is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, has also established global domination. From her impeccable acting skills to her awesome dance moves, PC has proved that she is can do anything and everything. Before entering Hollywood and becoming an international star, Priyanka was seen in several Bollywood films, one of which was the iconic remake of 1990s film, Agneepath. The action drama film was remade in 2012 and was a huge success at the box-office. Here are some behind the scene moments of Priyanka Chopra from the film Agneepath.

Behind-the-scene moments of Priyanka Chopra from the film Agneepath

A behind-the-scene video was shared post the release of the film. In the video, Agneepath director Karan Malhotra speaks about the character that Priyanka played in the film. He starts by talking about the role of Kaali Gawde and says that her role was created in such a way that it acts as the strongest emotional support for the lead character of Hrithik Roshan's Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The director then expressed that both Kaali and Vijay have brought up in the same environment and how her role was written to give Vijay the unconditional support he requires.

Furthermore, director Karan Malhotra mentioned that when PC's character was written it was kept quite simple but was not undermined as she was the comic relief in the film. He also added that her characters in the film are to put a smile on the viewers face. The director also talked about how Priyanka's Kaali was different from those who stayed in the brothel with her.

Apart from this in the behind the scene video Priyanka Chopra also talks to her fans on how she felt about the character. She expressed that her role in the film motivates Hrithik Roshan's Vijay as she is like hope in his life. Priyanka also mentioned that her character was very fun-loving and does whet every she wants. She then talks on how Kaali has an ambition and is a very "do or die kind of girl".

Priyanka also speaks about the way her character was dressed. She added that her style was very minimalistic keeping the character in mind and it was very up to the mark with the environment she was in. In the video, Hrithik also talked about Priyanka's portrayal of the character. He expressed that her role was very thoughtful and made him cry. Take a look at the video here.

