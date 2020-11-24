Priyanka Chopra Congratulates 'Delhi Crime' Team For Best Drama Series Award At Emmys

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated the team of the Netflix series Delhi Crime on their win at the International Emmy Awards 2020. The actress who is in London these days to complete her professional commitments, took to Twitter to share a special tribute to the team for winning an international award.

The actress who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film The White Tiger reposted the post shared by Netflix India and wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of #DelhiCrime on the win at the International Emmy Awards. Bravo!” Apart from this, she even shared a still from the film on her Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team on the win at the International Emmy Awards."

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, an array of stars including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Onir, Guneet Monga, Ali Fazal and many more congratulated the team of Netflix series Delhi Crime on their win at the International Emmy Awards 2020. The Netflix series won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards 2020 on Monday. Creator Richie Mehta and actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang among others took to social media to express their joy on this momentous occasion while other members of the film industry congratulated them.

The International Emmy Awards, which recognizes content on TV and web outside the United States of America, was held virtually due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement about the Shefali Shah-starrer show winning the coveted prize, led to the team celebrating. Shefali Shah even shared a video from the virtual telecast. The Dil Dhadakne Do star is also heard exclaiming, ‘Are you kidding me?' and 'Oh my God.'

The actor had played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is tasked with solving the horrific crime case. The show, which aired from May 22, 2019, has been renewed for a second season. The show also featured Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Denzil Smith, Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. The award was received by writer-director Richie Mehta, who thanked the producers, the team at Netflix, that aired the show, and other members of the team. He also named Shefali among the long list of people he thanked.

