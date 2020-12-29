'The Mandalorian' Robert Rodriguez Directed Boba Fett Home Movie With Action Figures

Robert Rodriguez is all set to join the production team on Boba Fett standalone series scheduled for next year. Robert made his debut in Star Wars with the season 2 of The Mandalorian where he directed the episode The Tragedy. However, the director had produced a home video that envisioned Boba's introduction and he used action figures for the same. Read on to know the details.

Robert Rodriguez used action figures in Boba Fett Home Movie

According to IndieWire, Rodriguez made his Star Wars debut after he directed The Mandalorian season 2 episode The Tragedy. However, the report suggested that his gig began after he directed a home video that envisioned Boba Fett's Mandalorian introduction. Robert used action figures, Halloween costumes and two of his children to create the home movie.

Also Read: 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Spoilers: Finale Leaks Hint At A Heartbreaking Death

As per the reports, Robert stated that he turned a three-page battle scene into a 9-minute battle scene. This was because he was excited to bring back Boba. He also stated that he had been waiting to see a version of Boba Fett standalone since he was a child.

Talking about Boba Robert said that he has to be different and not like any other Mando. He also stated that Boba had to move differently, feel differently and occupy a completely different space to show that he is a legend. He also revealed that he wanted Boba to live up to his name and be the mysterious character with a past that everyone is eager to learn more about. Rodriguez stated that if Mando is a gunslinger then Boba needs to be a barbarian.

Also Read: 'The Mandalorian' S2 Finale Hints At Spinoff Series Based On 'The Book Of Boba Fett'

About The Mandalorian Season 3

According to a report by the Deadline, the creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are set to work for a Mandalorian spinoff series. It is also reported that there may be two spinoffs in the making. They are titled The Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano respectively. Ahsoka Tano is based on the Clone Wars cartoon character who was brought to life in the past season by Rosario Dawson. The finale of Mandalorian season 2 left fans surprised with its intriguing twists and turns.

Also Read: 'The Mandalorian' Fans Rally Online For Casting Sebastian Stan As Young Luke Skywalker

Also Read: Where Is The Mandalorian Boss In Fortnite? Here's How To Find The New Boss In The Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.