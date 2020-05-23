Priyanka Chopra Extends Birthday Wishes To Manager Anjula Acharia, Says 'I Adore You'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, birthday celebrations can be boring, but celebrating t with family doesn’t make the big day any less special. Global star Priyanka Chopra penned a special birthday note for her manager Anjula Acharia, along with two throwback candid pictures of them together to wish her on a special day. The actress knows very well how to make people feel special and important on the big day.

Priyanka Chopra pens birthday wishes for manager Anjula Acharia

The Sky is Pink actor shared two candid pictures on her Instagram handle which just shows the amount of love and admiration the two have for each other. While one picture is from Priyanka’s pre-wedding function in Jodhpur, and the other one is from their party time at Cannes last year. While wishing Anjula, Priyanka wrote that two make a good combination when it comes to navigating anything in life. Priyanka also hailed Anjula for whatever she has done for the actress and also the Aitraaz actress confessed that she can always depend on the birthday girl for her invaluable insight on everything.

Anju who was overwhelmed and touched by Priyanka’s special wishes for her was quick enough to reply and wrote, “I’m crying...thank you so much. You inspire me every day with your talent, intelligence, and heart, you showed me the power of teamwork you never stop and you always show that together we’re stronger and unstoppable.”

Sometime back, Priyanka Chopra shared the most amazing of her memories from last year's Cannes festival which is full of glamour. Last year was when the global star first stepped on to the red carpet of the iconic Cannes Film Festival with her husband Nick Jonas and the bridal glow from her recent marriage in December was still around. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram page where the actress showcased her six different avatars during the festival and all of them were grabbing eyeballs at the red carpet. Meanwhile on the work front, the actor who was last seen in The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

