Priyanka Chopra wishes to soak up the sun, but is amused at her own 'reality'; see pic

The lockdown in various parts of the world has made it hard for people to venture out and indulge in their favourite activities. It seems Priyanka Chopra is also missing her ‘normal’ life as she spends quarantine with husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. The actor seems to be extremely keen to hit the beach and soak up the sun, with, but can’t help but laugh at the inability to do so.

Priyanka Chopra shared a hilarious ‘expectation vs reality’ meme of herself during the current COVID-19 pandemic. In one picture, she is all looking all decked up in a monokini and looking classy in a sunglasses and make-up, while posing for a selfie. However, the ‘reality’ was that the situation wasn’t such that she could pose in such a way, and all she did was cover herself fully and doze off.

Here’s the post

The post received over 1 million likes in just six hours and netizens were impressed and dropped love-filled comments and emojis. Even celebrities like Kushal Tandon and Mindy Kaling were impressed.

Priyanka Chopra, however, has shared a sun-kissed selfie a few days ago, and feeling ‘blessed’ to have a ‘good day’ with a hat and a cherry lip. The Desi Girl had also posted a picture with her dog to share how ‘sunshine is better than cuddles.’

The Mary Kom star has been entertaining fans with similarly fun-filled posts, like working out by lifting her niece.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has lent her support to numerous causes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from pledging support to various relief funds and organisations around the world, she has also participated in online concerts to raise funds. She had also held an interactive session with World Health Organisation doctors to share information on COVID-19.

