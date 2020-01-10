Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Celebrities In Bollywood Who Are Also Entrepreneurs

Our Bollywood celebrities believe in having a multi-faceted personality and aim to reach heights. Apart from their jobs in the Indian film industry, these actors are involved in various other sectors also.

Here are some Bollywood actors who are also successful entrepreneurs. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The face of the American series Quantico, Priyanka is not only a popular actor in India, but she has also established a production company ‘Purple Pebble Pictures’ and engage herself in supporting several NGOs in the country.

She also established ‘The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education’, which works on supporting underprivileged children across the country.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, along with being an actor, a TV presenter, and a judge of many reality shows, is a businesswoman too. She collaborated with actress Bipasha Basu and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan to create an online fashion website which is named as The Label Life. In her business, she is the style editor.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna Kumar is been a successful interior designer ever since. Along with mother Dimple Kapadia, she also runs label "White Window", selling home decor, apparel, and designer candles under the brand "Faraway Tree". Khanna’s latest enterprise is writing columns. Along with this, recently she penned a book titled Mrs. Funny Bones.

Shilpa Shetty

After a rather mundane stint in Bollywood, the actor crossed borders and participated in the reality show Big Brother. Later, she was then seen launching her perfume S2, invest in the Iosis Spa to become its co-owner and also launched fitness DVDs. Her marriage to business tycoon, Raj Kundra, furthered her love for business.

Gul Panag

The ex-Miss India is also an avid traveller and fitness enthusiast. Her passion for fitness has culminated in starting a startup that makes fitness apps. Apart from this, she also runs a production company that makes interesting digital television content.

