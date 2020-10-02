Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of 'Unfinished'; Says 'This Is My Story'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday, October 1, 2020, to share other teaser-like videos of her memoir 'Unfinished'. In the videos, the actor goes on to speak about her story. In the posts, Priyanka shared three more videos where she goes on to reveal about her life and her journey to what she wants to become. The actor also went on to caption the posts with “This is my story. #unfinished”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram posts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, in the first post Priyanka goes on to give a glimpse into her career path in the movie industry. She shares pictures of her much-acclaimed movie posters. In the video, one can see posters of films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Fashion, Dostana, Barfi, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Quantico and Baywatch.

In the second video, Priyanka goes on to give details about her what she wants to achieve and what she dreams of leaving behind. In the video that appeared on Time Magazine in 2016, the actor is heard saying, “I don’t want to be called an actor, I don’t want to be called a star, I don’t want to have a label. I wanna have a legacy. I want to be known as someone who has goals and achieves them. And whatever they may be, wherever they might be, I want to be limitless, I want to break stereotypes. I want to go, where no man or woman has gone before.” Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Revealed About Her Memoir 'Unfinished' Back In 2017? Know Details

In the third post, the actor goes on to share a quick glimpse into her photoshoot. In the video, the actor can be seen striking stunning poses looking all glamorous. She can be seen sporting a white suit and opted for minimal makeup and a stylish hairdo. Take a look at the post.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares More Glimpses Of 'Unfinished': 'We All Have A Story To Tell'

More about the book

Priyanka Chopra revealed on August 17, 2020, that she had finished writing her book titled 'Unfinished'. The actor also took to Instagram where she went on to post the first page of her book's manuscript. Sharing the exciting news with fans, Chopra wrote, 'Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!'. Since then the Barfi actor has been revealing details and sharing glimpses about the book and fans cannot stop gushing over how excited they are. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below.

Also read | 'Pink' Director Aniruddha Wishes To Discuss Suspense Thriller With Priyanka Chopra Again

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Sonu Sood For Achieving SDG Humanitarian Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.