Priyanka Chopra Elated After Her Memoir Becomes Best-selling Book Within 12 Hours

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who shared the first page of her memoir, is overjoyed as her book has become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. The book is expected to arrive in January 2021. One of the Twitter users shared the good news on Twitter and informed that her memoir has become the best sellers in the last 24 hours since it was available for pre-orders on the e-commerce website.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir becomes the best seller

Priyanka Chopra who was overwhelmed to see the amount of love being showered on her book, wrote, “Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book.” On October 2, the actress had taken to Instagram to share the cover of the book. In her caption, she wrote, “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being ’unfinished’ has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

Best sellers in the last 24H!!



#1: Unfinished: A Memoir

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

publisher Ballantine Books

USD 28.0https://t.co/qJyMY8pBXA — Top10Books (@top10books_us) October 2, 2020

Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book. ❤️ https://t.co/HHckbxxRSv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared the cover page of the memoir on Instagram and teased his wife to give him a signed copy of the memoir. The singer exulted with pride after seeing the cover of the book and urged all his fans and followers to pre-order his wife’s beautiful memoir now. After seeing the beautiful post by her husband, Priyanka Chopra was the first one to pour in her love. Priyanka replied while teasing her husband and asking him to first give her an autograph copy of the Jonas Brother’s memoir Blood. At last, she wrote, “Let’s get it!! I love u babu.” (Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

