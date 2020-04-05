Priyanka Chopra Jonas responds to PM Modi's tweet as she pledges donation to PM-CARES

Bollywood responded wholeheartedly by pledging its support to the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a new relief fund dedicated to the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 situation, numerous celebrities have come out and contributed to it. The Prime Minister has also been conveying his gratitude to them on Twitter.

One of them to receive a message from the Prime Minister was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who along with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, has pledged support to various organisations including the PM-CARES. PM Modi thanked ‘diligent professionals’ and ‘eminent personalities’ like Priyanka, Anil Kumble and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India for coming together for the ‘healthier future of India.’

The actor responded to the post, and conveyed her gratitude to the leader for his acknowledgement. The Mary Kom star added that the country was ‘strongest’ together and thanked all other contributors in the mission against COVID-19.

Here’s the post:

Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause. https://t.co/uUxfSkreiD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 5, 2020

‘Nickyanka’, as the couple is fondly addressed by their fans, pledged to support organisations like PM-CARES, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, No Kid Hungry, among others in the fight against COVID-19.

Many other stars like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan have also pledged to support the fight by pledging donations to PM-CARES. Some stars have taken up the cause to help the daily wage workers of the film industry, who are affected amid the lockdown. Many have personally gone on the streets and personally helped the homeless and daily wage workers by giving them food and other essentials.

