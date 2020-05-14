Priyanka Chopra's Films Like 'Jai GangaaJal' And Others That Focused On Cops And Gangsters

As much as Bollywood fans love an intense and romantic love story, portrayals of morally corrupt gangsters never fail to impress them. Over the years, filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, Mahesh Bhatt and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have attempted to spin tales based on the lives of actual criminals, though there are quite a few films that have been inspired by real-life goons. When it comes to actor Priyanka Chopra, she has acted in movies that have belonged to various genres. Here are some of the top Bollywood gangster and cop flicks of Priyanka Chopra.

Don franchise

Farhan Akhtar’s Don which released in 2006 was a remake of Chandra Barot’s Don (1978). The original film's cast had Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in lead roles. On the other hand, the remake of the film had Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Arjun Rampal in important roles. The plot of the original movie revolved around a wanted criminal, Don, who dies in a police chase. However, DSP D'Silva is the only one who knows about his death and to get hold of the gang, he trains Don’s look-alike, Vijay. The film was successful at the box-office which prompted the makers to go for a sequel, Don 2, in the year 2011.

Gunday

Priyanka Chopra played the love interest of both Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the film Gunday. The film tells the story of Calcutta's most powerful people, Bikram and Bala, and how their lives change upon Nandita's arrival. Ranveer and Arjun are childhood friends who are now a part of coal mafia. Priyanka chooses to stay with Ranveer Singh in the film; however, it is later revealed that she was actually a cop sent to expose both the men. Priyanka Chopra was highly praised for her acting in the film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also starred Irrfan Khan. The movie performed moderately well at the box office.

Jai Gangaajal

Priyanka worked in the movie Jai Gaangajal in the year 2016. The film did not perform well at the box office but she was praised for her role in the film. The movie was helmed by Prakash Jha. In the film, Priyanka was paired alongside Prakash Jha, Manav Kaul and Murli Sharma. The film was a sequel to Prakash Jha's first crime thriller film of 2003 titled Gangaajal. In the 2016 released film, Priyanka Chopra portrayed the character of a brave police officer. The movie Jai Gaangajal also consists of some great songs that were loved by the audience.

