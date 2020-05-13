Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Krrish': Best Dialogues From Superhero Franchise

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are well-known actors in Bollywood. Priyanka made her Bollywood debut back in 2003 with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The Bajirao Mastani actor is also one of the very few actors from the Hindi film industry to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. Popularly known as Desi Girl, Priyanka has not only been a huge success in Bollywood but has also made a name for herself in Hollywood.
ALSO READ: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Packed A Punch In These Bollywood Action Movies
On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan made his debut back in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Since then, he has managed to win over the audience with his acting, looks and dance skills. He has been able to impress the audience with his stellar performances and Greek God-like appearance. The actor has proved time and again that he is a gifted artist with his performance in movies like Koi... Mil Gaya, War, Dhoom 2, Super 30, Jodhaa Akbar, and more. Take a look at some of the dialogues from Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out For The First Time In Two Months, Shares Picture
ALSO READ: Pritam Wove Magic With His Songs In Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!'; Check List
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.