Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Krrish': Best Dialogues From Superhero Franchise

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are well-known actors in Bollywood. Priyanka made her Bollywood debut back in 2003 with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The Bajirao Mastani actor is also one of the very few actors from the Hindi film industry to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. Popularly known as Desi Girl, Priyanka has not only been a huge success in Bollywood but has also made a name for herself in Hollywood.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan made his debut back in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Since then, he has managed to win over the audience with his acting, looks and dance skills. He has been able to impress the audience with his stellar performances and Greek God-like appearance. The actor has proved time and again that he is a gifted artist with his performance in movies like Koi... Mil Gaya, War, Dhoom 2, Super 30, Jodhaa Akbar, and more. Take a look at some of the dialogues from Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise.

Dialogues from 'Krrish' series

Badhe bachon jaise baatein tab karte hai … jab bache badhon jaise kaam karte hai...

Talent toh hawa, khushboo aur dhoop ki tarah hai … jise kahin chupakar nahi rakha ja sakta...

Burai mein taqat jitni bhi ho … uska antim sanskar achchai hi karti hai...

Marte toh woh hai joh janam lete hai..

Insaan hona meri kamzori nahi meri taqat hai … kyun ki mere paas hai har baap ka aashirwad aur har bache ka pyaar...

Jagah bhi sahi hai aur waqt bhi … iraada shayad galat hai...

Jo kisi ki chehre par aasoon ki jagah muskurahat lata hai … wohi toh hai Krrish...

Haath chote ho toh kya hua ... himmat badi honi chahiye...

Insaan ko kabhi ishwar banne ki koshish nahi karni chahiye...

Joh har haath ko haath aur har kisi ka saath deta hai ... wohi toh Krrish hai..

Dhoop zindagi deti hai...

