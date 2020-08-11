Priyanka Chopra Finishes Her Memoir 'Unfinished', Says 'cannot Wait To Share It With You'

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s memoir titled Unfinished is finally finished. The actress shared the update with her fans on Twitter where she informed them about the memoir which she has written with deep introspection and reflection” into her life. The actress also wrote that she has sent the final manuscript and is eagerly waiting to share the good news with her fans and followers on social media.

Priyanka Chopra finishes her memoir 'Unfinished'

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished is a book that aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the actress. The announcement about the book was made two years ago by the publication house Penguin Random House India. As soon as Priyanka shared the post on Twitter, scores of her enthusiastic fans were quick enough to drop their comment under the post while asking the actress to release the book as soon as possible.

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

One of the users shared a GIF where two girls can be seen jumping in excitement. Captioning the GIF, the follower commented that he just can’t wait to read the book and he is sure that it will break all the records. Another user praised Priyanka Chopra’s acting skills and lauded her efforts to create a niche in Hollywood as well. A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that he just cannot wait to read the book and add it to his collection. Fourth users also that he cannot wait to read the book and gain strength, confidence, love humanity from it.

I can't wait to read this! I'm sure it's gonna be AMAZING, but I hope we get some deep dive deets not really known! SUPER EXCITED @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/MSkPtAMuO6 — VP (@Pri4Lyfe) August 11, 2020

U r truly an inspiration PC.Its not easy for an Indian actress to go to Hollywood and even make an identity https://t.co/FnRLmANXiW feels so great whenever I see you and and your journey.The start of your career was turbulent but Fashion was https://t.co/zLM7T4UlFj❤️💞 — Tina (@Madhu87689117) August 11, 2020

I still remember u even dint have the confidence to apply for Miss India u had told.Your mom had filled the https://t.co/RprRsAsJrX were judged for ur colour in your childhood yet you won the Miss World because the way you carried yourself and the way you answered! Personality ❤️ — Tina (@Madhu87689117) August 11, 2020

Way back in 2018, Priyanka shared a glimpse of the cover of the book on Instagram and also gave an account of it with a lengthy post. In the caption, she had shared how writing Unfinished gave her a sense of accomplishment. She wrote that she always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right.

With each opportunity that presented itself, her instinct always forced her to wait for a while more. Priyanka wrote that before starting to write, she wants to do more, live more, and achieve more, and then penning it down on the paper and exposing things that she wanted the world to read. Adding further, she wrote then that now when she looks back on my life as a public person, she is proud of what she has done in life. And now according to the Skt Is Pink actress, she has realized that one doesn’t have to be finished to tell their story to the world.

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

