Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Style Neon Outfits Like A Pro; Take A Look

Priyanka Chopra is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor has acted in various movie and albums and impressed her fans with her stellar performances. The actor has inspired her fans not only with her acting skills but also with her fashion sense over the years. Speaking about fashion, take a look at how Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how to rock neon outfits.

Times Priyanka Chopra rocked neon outfits like a pro

For her appearance on the finale of a famous talk show, Priyanka Chopra wore a tailored pantsuit in a hue of neon yellow. Her outfit featured a cold shoulder top which she paired with high waisted pants. The Agneepath actor tied her hair in a ponytail. Fresh makeup and statement earrings completed Priyanka’s boss-lady looks.

Mary Kom actor Priyanka Chopra opted for a neon pink gown for an award ceremony. Her mesmerising dress was complemented with an off-shoulder boat neck detailing along with a long train. The actor completed her look with a diamond-studded choker necklace. For glam, she balanced the look with nude palette eye makeup along with dark lip colour.

Priyanka Chopra welcomed 2020 with hubby Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers’ concert. For the party, the actor wore a bright neon pink cutout gown. Her pretty dress featured a plunging neckline with a long flowy skirt. The actor teamed her look with a gold watch. For glam, she opted for pink lips and rounded off her look with metallic hoops.

(Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Fanclub)

Back in 2019, Priyanka styled a basic white T-shirt with a pair of cropped white pants. She wore a matching white jacket which featured neon lining. Staying in line with her ivory outfit, Peecee rounded off her look with a pair of white lace-up boots. The Sky is Pink actor kept her look fuss-free with wavy hair, matte makeup, and a swipe of berry lipstick.

(Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Fanclub)

The Quantico star surely knows how to rock a neon dress like a pro. In the above picture, the actor can be seen wearing a neon lime green skirt-blouse by Rochas. Her skirt featured a front slit which just took this attire to a whole new level. The actor finished her look with nude pumps from Stuart Weitzman and a pair of sunglasses.

