Priyanka Chopra's Gun Gun Guna, Katrina's Chikni Chameli, Other Songs From 'Agneepath'

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Agneepath created magic when it released in 2012. Agneepath is a revenge drama film in which Hrithik Roshan, as the lead character, plans to avenge his father's death by killing a spiteful villain, Kancha Cheena (played by Sanjay Dutt). The movie reportedly managed to earn over Rs.195 crores at the box office and was declared a blockbuster hit. Check out some of the iconic songs from Priyanka Chopra starrer Agneepath.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Dedication To United Nations' Causes Is Evident On Her Instagram, Read

Iconic songs from Agneepath

Chikni Chameli

The song has been composed by well-known Marathi music director duo Ajay-Atul. The original version of this song was a tried and tested hit Marathi song Kombadi Palali. However, its remake, Chikni Chameli, was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and was a super hit. The song has a lot of energy, is catchy and also have a lyrical hook, which makes it a perfect Bollywood hit song.

Shah Ka Rubta

Shah Ka Rutba is a qawwali which created a significant impact after Chikni Chameli. The song is high on beats. Skillfully sung by various artists like Sukhwinder Singh, Anand Raaj Anand and Krishna, the song successfully conveys the larger-than-life, grand feel of the film. References to Akbar in the lyrics of the song were reportedly a tribute to Rishi Kapoor’s classic Akbar Allahabadi act from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Shares Things That Inspired Her During This Week; See Posts Here

O Saiyyan

O Saiyyan is a romantic, soulful and melancholic song which shows the shades of loneliness and longing. The track begins with a recurring note and builds up gradually. The melodious song has been sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, which brings a soothing, ghazal-like touch to the song.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Sonu Nigam strikes the right chords with ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’. The soulful song gives a sense of completeness to the film. The track has some poetic writing by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Even though the song is not catchy, the song has good enough holding power to keep fans engaged.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Met With Accident While Filming Song 'Let's Play Holi', Read More

Gun Gun Guna

Gun Gun Guna contains a Marathi essence. Sunidhi Chauhan has sung most of the song. However, the last bit which has Udit Narayan’s vocals boast of fabulous presence. The song is refreshing and has an old-school charm to it. The song is well-tuned and is easy on ears.

Deva Shree Ganesha

Deva Shree Ganesha is a high energy devotional song. The song starts with bells of different pitches fused and then the introduction of percussions. The entire song gives out a Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan-like feel. The vocals are rendered by one of the composers himself (Ajay Gogavale), who is known for having similarity with Sukhwinder Singh for his style and delivery.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Films Where She Played The Role Of A Strong-headed Professional Woman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.