Priyanka Chopra To Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood Divas Who Will Make You Invest In Trenchcoats

Bollywood News

Bollywood actors, these days, are often seen layering their glamorous outfits. Check out Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor's unique style game in trenchcoats

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with their outfits. As per reports, the actors pre-plan their outfits meticulously before sporting them. Bollywood actors are often seen donning outfits by layering it right. Check out how a trenchcoat can enhance your outfit instantly. 

Priyanka Chopra

At the Met Gala 2017, Priyanka Chopra made history as she wore one of the longest trench coat dresses. The actor wore a nude coloured trenchcoat that was complimented with a long trail and a dramatic collar detailing. She went for a bold look with her makeup and completed it with a sleek high bun. The actor balanced her look with black boot-styled stilettos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a blue buttoned-down trenchcoat paired with black turtle-neck t-shirt and leggings. She balanced her look with knee-high boots and golden accessories. She added glam with blue smokey eyes made her look even more gorgeous. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut donned a single coloured outfit for a photshoot. She pulled off a beige coloured top with bishop sleeves and paired it with the same layered ruffled skirt. She completed her look with a buttoned-down trenchcoat and nude stilettos. 

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor's cute conversation with mother-in-law during self-quarantine is priceless

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major vacation outfit inspiration when she wore a white graphic tee and teamed it up with blue bell-bottoms and a beige coloured trenchcoat. She completed her look with white sneakers and sunglasses. 

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor is one of the most outspoken celebrities in Bollywood, here's proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a blue striped printed top with a skirt. Her top was complemented with a bow detailing and her skirt was yellow and blue coloured with stripes all over. She layered her look with a beige coloured striped trenchcoat. Deepika completed her look with white-black long socks and black ballerinas.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor's Pictures Are A Proof That She Pulls Off The Androgyny Trend Right

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Moments Before 'Baywatch' You Need To Revisit

 

 

