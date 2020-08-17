Priyanka Chopra lauds MS Dhoni, calls him 'one of the greatest world has ever seen'

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Since he shared the news, scores of Dhoni’s well-wishers and his friends have been sharing their feelings. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also penned a note for the legendary cricketer.

Priyanka Chopra hails Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Priyanka shared a picture of the cricket legend on her Instagram story where he can be seen wearing the Indian jersey as he hits a shot on the cricket ground. While captioning the picture, the Baywatch actress recalled the iconic moment when Dhoni’s iconic six helped the Indian cricket team clinch the World Cup in 2011. Hailing his amazing legacy, the actress even called Dhoni as one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen. At last, she concluded the post with hashtag #DhoniRetires.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, other stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor too shared their sentiments on the same while sharing throwback pictures with the ace skipper and wishing him luck for his future endeavors. While announcing the unhappy on social media, Dhoni shared a compilation video of his journey so far to make the announcement. The cricketer made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Indian Cricket team to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Minutes after MS Dhoni's retirement announcement, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement. Raina, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005, joined his Captain in his retirement. "I choose to join you in this journey," he said in an Instagram post. Raina also shared a picture with the Indian cricket team as he shared his retirement news. Later, he also shared a video compilation of the best moments of his journey.

