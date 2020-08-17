Sonakshi Sinha Shares ‘Sunday Selfie’ With MS Dhoni; Sends Best Wishes For His New Innings

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to share a picture with former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. In Sonakshi’s ‘Sunday selfie’, the trio can be seen smiling as they pose for a picture. Sonakshi Sinha also gave her best wishes for his new life after retirement. Sonakshi Sinha thanked MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket as she wrote, “Thankyou Captain” (sic) in the caption. The actor also wished MS Dhoni luck for his new innings in life.

Arjun Kapoor lauds MS Dhoni

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with MS Dhoni and appreciated him for his work. He also called him the only man who left him star-struck. He wrote, "There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star-struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the Memories @mahi7781 #goat" (sic).

MS Dhoni hangs up his boots from international cricket

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation video of his journey so far to make the announcement. The cricketer made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Indian Cricket team to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Minutes after MS Dhoni's retirement announcement, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement. Raina, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005, joined his Captain in his retirement. "I choose to join you in this journey," he said in an Instagram post. Raina also shared a picture with the Indian cricket team as he shared his retirement news. Later, he also shared a video compilation of the best moments of his journey.

