Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Jai Gangaajal': Popular Songs From The Movie

Priyanka Chopra worked in the movie Jai Gaangajal in the year 2016. The film did not perform well at the box office but she was praised for her role in the movie. The movie was directed by Prakash Jha. In the film, Priyanka Chopra worked alongside Prakash Jha, Manav Kaul and Murli Sharma. The film was a sequel to Prakash Jha's first crime film of 2003 titled Gangaajal. In the 2016 film, Priyanka Chopra portrayed the character of a brave police officer. The movie Jai Gaangajal also consists of some great songs that were loved by the audience. Take a look at some songs from the movie.

Dheere Dheere

The song is sung by Pravesh Mallick and is penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is composed by brothers Salim & Sulaiman Merchant who are also arranger and programmer of the song. The three-minutes-twenty three-second song features Priyanka Chopra and Prakash Jha. The song was released on March 15, 2016, and gained much popularity soon after its release. The song has received 4.1 million views on YouTube.

Tetua

The song is sung by singer Sukhwinder Singh. The song released on February 17, 2016, and till now it has received over 7.3 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by brothers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant and written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who has also written songs like Galliyan from Ek Villain and Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom. The mixing and mastering of the three-minutes-forty two-second song are done by Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant and Raj Pandit.

Sab Dhan Maati

The song Sab Dhan Maati is sung by Amrita and Arijit Singh. The song released on February 26, 2016, and till now has received 4.1 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by brothers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant and written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The mixing and mastering of the three-minutes-forty seven-second song are done by Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, Karsh Kale and Raj Pandit.

