Priyanka Chopra Hosts TED Countdown Session With Chris Hemsworth, Says She 'misses India'

Priyanka Chopra joined hands with Chris Hemsworth to host a session of TED Countdown's Global Launch event on Saturday and discussed ideas for accelerating solutions for global climate crisis. While both actors spoke about their views of climate change and social justice, Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra also gave a shout-out to India during her speech. Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles with her singer husband Nick Jonas, exclaimed that she misses home (India).

Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to India & spoke in Hindi during the Join The Countdown TED Event!! Forever Our Desi Girl😭❤#PriyankaChopra #JoinTheCountdown pic.twitter.com/BCdVMrXl43 — ✨ (@FightForPC) October 10, 2020

In another video that surfaced online, Priyanka and Chris Hemsworth can be seen acknowledging each other as they co-hosted the event. While Chris told her, "Priyanka, it's just a pleasure to share this stage with you," Priyanka said, "Such a privilege to be invited to co-host this session and to do it with you Chris, absolutely the best."

Further, spoke about the plight of refugees all over the world who are displaced from their native lands and are the most affected by climate change. She said, "Refugees are among the people who are hit the hardest by climate change. And that's why I feel the need to be here today. To help highlight the possible solutions to this climate crisis and connected social crisis. I feel like I need to be here to amplify the voices of those that are already doing the hard work that's needed."

On the other hand, Chris recalled the Australian bushfires in 2019 and said it became a necessity to act against climate change now. "Less than a year ago, my family and I, along with most Australians, witnessed first hand the effects of climate change and what a hotter, drier planet looks like. The Australian bushfires took lives, scorched millions of hectares, and nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced. And it made it very clear the necessity to act now," Chris said.

Here’s what drives @PriyankaChopra Jonas and @ChrisHemsworth to fight for climate justice.



What’s your reason? You can rewatch our global launch event here: https://t.co/sC3mddxY0G #JoinTheCountdown pic.twitter.com/9uuwuYPrNA — TEDCountdown (@TEDCountdown) October 10, 2020

Countdown is a global initiative by TED, a non-profit organization, to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. The goal is to build a better future by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

