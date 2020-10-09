Priyanka Chopra Jonas Urges People To 'take Action' Against Climate Change; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a video where she talked about the adverse effects of climate change. In the video, the actor gave a reference to the TED countdown and said, "Science tells us that we have 10 years to take action on climate change, just 10 years. I am taking a stand because this is happening and it is happening right now".

She continued, "In each of our foreseeable futures, not for the next generation but right now. We are going to personally experience this catastrophe unless we take action now. So join us in conversation and let's take steps to reverse these effects before its too late". Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted the video with the caption, “The future of our planet is in our hands. That’s why on 10.10.20, I’ll be hosting @TEDCountdown — a free, live, global event to change how we tackle climate change. Are you ready to #JoinTheCountdown? Tune in at 3:50 pm ET on @ted’s YouTube channel.” Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video.

Fans in huge numbers responded to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video. Several users appreciated the actor for taking a stand while some of them asked her to talk more about the initiative she has taken towards climate change. Take a look at the fans' reactions to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram video.

What's next for Priyanka?

Priyanka is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s in Oregan, USA. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4 alongside Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in, Citadel, which will stream on Amazon Prime Videos. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

The project will mark her fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. The actor will be also seen in Cowboy Ninja Viking.

