Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana' And Other Films Where Women Played The Most Supportive Friend

Over the past few years, there have been a number of films that were made on friendships and bonds of the beautiful kind. There were a few films amongst these that were based on the strong bond that the female character had with the rest. Here is a look at a list of films where women were amazing friends.

Films with lovely friends

1. Dostana

Dostana was a drama film released in the year 2008. The plot of the film was based on the life of two men who posed as a gay couple in order to get a room in a flat owned by an attractive woman. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Neha Melwani who was a supportive and fun-loving friend more than a landlord. Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, amongst others.

2. Parched

Parched was a drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of the film was based on the lives of four women who face the difficulties of life together. The bond that the four women share with immense support and love is something to look up to. Their friendship grows and gets better with time. Parched was directed by Leena Yadav who also contributed to the story of the film. It featured actors like Tannishtha Chatterjee and Radhika Apte, amongst others.

3. Queen

Queen was a drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of the film was based on the adventures of a woman who heads out for her honeymoon all alone after the marriage is called off by her fiancé. Lisa Haydon can be seen playing the role of Vijayalakshmi, who supports, helps and builds a strong bond with Rani in a short period of time. Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

