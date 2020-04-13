Priyanka Chopra's 'Andaaz': Songs From The Movie That Crossed 50 Million Views On YouTube

Priyanka Chopra worked in Andaaz in 2003. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Jiya Singhania in the romantic musical film. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and bankrolled by Suneel Darshan. Not only the film was a super hit but also the songs were loved by the audience. Take a look at some of the songs from Andaaz.

Songs from Andaaz

Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka

Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka was one of the popular songs from Andaaz. The song has gained over 84 million views on YouTube. The song was released on Shemaroo Filmi Gaane's YouTube channel on June 10, 2016. The song featured Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka is one of the iconic songs sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo. The lyrics of the song were written by Sameer.

Allah Kare Dil Na Lage

The song has gained over 59 million views on YouTube and released on June 10, 2016. The song featured Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. Allah Kare Dil Na Lage was a romantic number from the film. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and written by Sameer.

Rabba Ishq Na Hove

The song featured Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar. The song has over 68 million views on YouTube. Rabba Ishq Na Hove was sung by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, Sapna Mukherjee and Sonu Nigam. This was the third song in the film sung by Alka Yagnik.

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The music for the song was by Nadeem Shravan. The song was one of the iconic songs from Andaaz. In the song, Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar) for emotional during Kajal's (Lara Dutta) marriage.

