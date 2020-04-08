Priyanka Chopra Is A True Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof

Actor and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra who has registered herself as a successful Bollywood actor, has also emerged as one of the most sought-after international celebrities. Chopra, who shot to fame in the west with ABC's crime thriller Quantico, has featured in many noted Hollywood films including 'Baywatch' and 'A Kid Like Jake'. Priyanka, who was named Miss World in 2000, debuted in Bollywood with 2003 released Andaaz. Since then, she rose to fame with her widely acclaimed performances in Aitraaz, Fashion, Kaminey, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish, Dostana, Don, Dil Dhadkne Do and many more. In 2012, she also forayed into singing and released international singles like 'In My City' and 'Exotic'.

In addition to being an international sensation, the actor is quite a star on the social media platform. From her dazzling red carpet appearances to her exotic vacations, Priyanka keeps her fans updated with every minute detail of her life. Many of her posts with sumptuous food are the one which fans also love. The true-blue Punjabi girl has never shied away from admitting that she is a foodie. Take a look at some of the most favourite foodie posts from PeeCee’s Instagram.

Pictures which shows Priyanka Chopra is a true foodie

1. The picture shows exactly how Priyanka is managing to strike a balance between doing her hair, makeup, wardrobe and munching on her favourite food.

2. That's PeeCee enjoying the delicious and decadent In-N-Out burgers with her friends.

3. Priyanka captions this post by saying, "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way I look at food!" (sic)

4. That's her lavish Middle-Eastern spread at Dubai!

5. The one from one of Priyanka's cheat day.

